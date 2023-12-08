The president-elect, Javier Milei, will assume the Executive in a ceremony that will take place next Sunday, December 10, in the National Congress. From that moment on, the direction that the politics and economy of the South American country will take will begin to be defined.

Milei will be, in his own words, the first anarcho-capitalist president of the country and possibly the world. He was elected with great popular support. In the second round on November 19 he won by 11 points: more than 14 million Argentines elected him. His promises were grandiose: big budget cuts, dollarization and closure of the central bank, among others.

Everything indicates that the beginning of his administration could be at least somewhat more modest, although a package of multiple laws, a reform of the State and an adjustment in spending are mentioned.

However, the legitimacy of the ballot box does not offer automatic governance. It also requires institutional and political support – or at least some room for maneuver – from legislators, governors, unions and social movements. Milei has no governors of its own force, La Libertad Avanza. And in Congress it does not have a first minority, neither in the Senate nor in Deputies.

First, in any case, he must take office and speak for the first time as President.

That will happen on Sunday, December 10, when Javier Milei will begin his four years as president of Argentina, after the transfer of command is carried out, which will take place in Congress, around noon, Buenos Aires time. .

The Milei era begins

Tradition dictates that once receiving the presidential sash and baton, the president addresses a few words to the Legislative Assembly. However, it is possible that Milei speaks only from the outside, on the esplanade of the legislative palace, in front of his followers, whom he himself summoned through social networks.

As part of the day’s agenda, which also includes an interreligious ceremony at the Buenos Aires Cathedral and a gala at the Teatro Colón, the president will address the Casa Rosada from Congress. There he will receive foreign delegations, which include foreign leaders and other guests. There will be, among others, the Ukrainian president Volodímir Zelensky, the king of Spain, Felipe VI, the head of state of Chile Gabriel Boric and the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, president of Argentina’s main trading partner, Brazil, to whom Milei had harsh words during the campaign, will not be present. Instead, the South American giant will send other representatives of its Government. Joe Biden, president of the United States, will do the same, a country with which Milei wants to foster a closer relationship – as with Israel – than with the rest of the world, according to her. The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, and the leader of the Spanish right-wing party Vox, Santiago Abascal, will participate in the inauguration ceremonies.

Milei is expected to give an account of the country’s situation in his speeches on Sunday, a kind of warning that, due to the crisis the nation is in, any eventual improvement will take time.

It is also expected that on the same Sunday the new president will outline his central policies and, from there, begin to define their details and which laws he will send first for Congress to discuss in the extraordinary sessions that he announced he will convene and what measures he will take in the first hours and days of government.

For now, practically the entire cabinet and front-line officials that the Executive structure will have under Milei’s mandate have already been defined, which in principle will have eight ministries, although it is being studied that Health be left out of Human Capital. with your own portfolio.

Economy, the crucial Ministry in the midst of the crisis in Argentina

The most important place in the current situation of the country, the Ministry of Economy, will be for Luis Caputo, who held the Secretariat and the Ministry of Finance and the Presidency of the Central Bank during the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019). His experience and training in the financial area is the profile that Milei privileged in view of the initial measures that he plans to implement by his Administration.

These have been days of many informative comings and goings, speculations and versions. The uncertainty facing Sunday and the beginning of an unprecedented administration for the country means that an expectant attitude is combined with a position of caution and waiting: until the specific measures that are going to be implemented are known, it is difficult to make decisions.

File-People line up to pay for their purchases in a supermarket in Buenos Aires, Argentina. © EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Immediately, increases have been reported in various sectors of the economy, especially in food, which has the most impact on inflation, with more than one remark per week in the case of some products.

The variables that will be in the sights of consumers, businessmen and specialists will be several, but fundamentally inflation and the price of the dollar.

Milei has already warned that there will be several difficult months of stagflation, in which the situation could worsen severely for vast sectors of the population. Today inflation is very high, but unemployment is relatively low. If prices accelerate even further and this phenomenon is combined with a drop in employment, households will have serious difficulties in meeting the expenses of their daily lives.