The Argentine Minister of Economy, the Peronist Sergio Massa, does everything possible to keep the exchange rate under control. He knows that any sharp depreciation of the peso against the dollar will be passed on to prices and that an acceleration in inflation —which is already 115.6% year-on-year— will weaken his presidential candidacy. But one of the key tools to sustain the value of the peso is at its limit: the international reserves of the Central Bank. Gross reserves have plummeted by more than 40% this 2023 and are around 26.1 billion dollars. The net reserves, that is, those that are not properly owned by the Central Bank but are tied to a repayment commitment, blink red. They are negative in more than 5,000 million, a record number. The key to contain the bleeding is in the hands of Argentina’s largest creditor, the International Monetary Fund, a very uncomfortable interlocutor for the Peronist government less than a month before the primary elections and three of the general ones.

The drastic reduction of the reserves of the Central Bank of Argentina responds to several reasons. Foreign exchange income to the country from agro-industrial exports has plummeted due to an unprecedented drought that has caused losses of 20,000 million dollars to the countryside. In parallel, the banking entity has had to part with reserves to meet external debt commitments. The Central Bank has also used them to intervene in the exchange market that companies access to obtain dollars with which to pay off their obligations.

In 2018, under the presidency of Mauricio Macri, the IMF granted Argentina the largest bailout in its history, 57,000 million dollars. Only 44,000 were delivered, but that enormous debt has been like the rock of Sisyphus for the Government of Alberto Fernández. Getting in the way first was the collapse of economic activity due to the covid-19 pandemic and then the increase in food and energy prices due to the war in Ukraine. The debt was refinanced in 2022 and the conditions were relaxed at the beginning of this year, but the severity of the drought once again dynamited the commitments made.

In June, the IMF should have disbursed 4,000 million dollars. It did not do so because Argentina failed to meet two of the three goals agreed for the first quarter of the year: the accumulation of reserves and the fiscal deficit goal. The latter would have to fall below 2%, but it is estimated that it will close the year above 2.4% in 2022. “We are not going to resign our sovereign capacity nor are we going to surrender to the altar of fiscal adjustment ”, warned Massa in reference to what is seen as the main point of disagreement in the ongoing negotiation.

“The challenge for the government went from how to accumulate reserves to how to retain reserves,” says Santiago Manoukian, head of research at the Ecolatina consultancy, about the first of the unfulfilled goals. “The agro-export sector is estimated to have in stock between 3,000 and 4,000 million dollars, but with the elections so close it is difficult to convince them to liquidate now. They wait to see what happens next”, says the economist Juan Manuel Telechea. In other words, the countryside is confident that sooner rather than later the government will be forced to devalue.

Last week the increase in exchange rate tension began to become visible. In the informal market or bluethe dollar won for the first time jaguar, as the 500-peso bill is known. On Friday, in the streets of downtown Buenos Aires, up to 522 pesos were offered for each US coin. It is a small market in volume, but with a great influence on the expectations of the population regarding the direction of the economy. Its variations are reported daily by the media and affect the savings capacity of ordinary Argentines, who resort to the dollar to protect themselves from devaluation of the peso and inflation. The highest denomination bill in Argentina, the 2,000 pesos, is equivalent to 3.7 dollars in this parallel market and 7.6 dollars in the official one.

pay in yuan

Argentines associate the International Monetary Fund with the public spending cut policies of the 1990s. Peronism is aware that knocking on its door on the eve of a presidential election is synonymous with despair, but not closing an agreement means heading towards bankruptcy, a price it does not want to pay either. The South American country must repay $2.6 billion to the IMF this month. Last month he already scratched the bottom of the pot: he paid the international organization 1,000 million with yuan from the currency exchange signed with China. It could go back to using yuan for July maturities, but the negative net reserves account would get even bigger.

Taking into account that the agreement with the IMF must be approved later by the Fund’s steering committee and that this process takes at least two weeks, if it is signed now the disbursement would arrive at the beginning of next month, shortly before the primary elections. mandatory and simultaneous polls on August 13, considered a large national poll ahead of the presidential elections in October.

“Surely in the next few hours they will learn about the program for the next six months with the IMF,” said Massa on June 27. More than 400 hours have passed since then with no news. “The program is going to be reformulated because it was not thought that there would be a shock of 20,000 million dollars due to the drought. But you need to know the conditions. The most common are fiscal adjustment or devaluation and any of them has political costs”, Manoukian warns about the reasons why the firm is delaying. Massa is betting on resisting the devaluation pressure as long as he can. The last months of the Government can be made eternal.

