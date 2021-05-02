Argentina surpassed this Sunday the 3 million cases confirmed coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, almost 14 months ago. This Sunday the Ministry of Health reported 11,394 new infections.

The country surpassed the mark with the daily number of infected more low from Easter to a Sunday. The previous ones had been 15,012 (April 25), 16,267 (the 18) and 15,262 (the 11).

The first case of covid-19 was detected in the City of Buenos Aires on March 3, 2020. It was a 43-year-old man, who had returned from a trip to Milan, Rome and Marseille.

After overcoming the first wave of the health crisis and while the second is going through, Argentina is 11th among the countries with the highest number of accumulated infected. Is he second most affected in South America In absolute numbers, behind (and far behind) Brazil, which is third with almost 15 million.

The high occupation of intensive care worries the health authorities.

The data comes from the daily part published by the Government this Sunday afternoon, based on data provided by the provinces in the last 24 hours.

This weekend the country exceeded 64 thousand deaths from the pandemic. Is he 14th country with the highest number of deaths from covid-19, according to the Worldometers site survey. The peak was recorded last week: on Thursday they reported 561 fatal cases in one day.

In this context, the crosses for the measures to contain the advance of the second wave continue. This Sunday, from La Ciudad there was strong criticism for the sanitary controls at the entrance to the Province, which during Saturday generated traffic jams and delays of up to six hours.

The Chief of Staff, Felipe Miguel, assured that “from a sanitary point of view, the controls carried out, which generated long lines of cars on the Panamericana, Acceso Oeste and Riccheri highway, are unnecessary”.

“In the City what we do to confront the virus and have a health effect is to take another set of measures such as tests, prevention, communication and awareness, these are the most effective tools, just like vaccination,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Mar del Plata confirmed this Sunday that it continues in phase 3 and will not suspend face-to-face classes. “In the last hours we spoke with Nation and Province to review the data and finally we agreed to continue in phase 3 with sanitary precautions,” said Mayor Guillermo Montenegro.

Meanwhile, the Government announced that between this Sunday and Tuesday, 650,400 doses of component 1 of the Sputnik V vaccine will be distributed to the provinces. They are part of the batch of 765,545 that arrived in the country on Friday.

According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, 9,870,770 vaccines had been distributed as of this morning and those applied total 7,997,902. So far only 972,410 received both and were able to complete their immunization schedule.

