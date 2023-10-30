“Oooh, let them all go, let not a single one remain, Javier Milei’s followers have chanted throughout his campaign. “I scream a lot because I am outraged and tired of the political caste that is stealing our future,” he explained. Ranting against “the caste” has been his trademark: “I am the Lion, the caste ran in the middle of the avenue. I am the king, I will destroy you, the entire caste is my appetite.” In those days Milei explained that he was not referring only to Kirchnerism, but also to “the old pissers” led by Patricia Bullrich. The same ones as this week, after the massazo of the first electoral round, they became his allies.

The elections in Argentina are being crossed by a series of contradictions and conflicts within the parties themselves. Those who have supported Milei more for breaking with the political elite than for his far-right convictions are frustrated to see him now wearing a tie and hugging Macri and Bullrich, whom he previously called a “dumbass,” “ignorant,” “terrorist” and “ drunk.” If Together for Change were united by anti-Kirchnerism, now Milei’s far-rightism separates them. Neither radicalism nor Lilita Carrió are willing to support a project that despises the state and its social security. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, which would have been the most sensible and coherent response from Together for Change to face the current moment, suffered attacks from Macri, who at the same time supported Bullrich and negotiated secretly with Milei. It is evident that Larreta today prefers the moderation of his friend Massa to the excessiveness of Crazy. Cordoban Peronism does not get along at all with Massa and it remains to be seen how Juan Schiaretti plays. Presumably he should support his party partner, but in some animated pieces circulating on TikTok he is among the superheroes who come to Milei’s rescue. Sergio Massa, for his part, is called to end the Kirchnerist era: he competed for the 2015 elections, he is a trusted man of the United States, he has nothing to do with the wave of Bolivarian socialism and he is fully aware of the contempt that the former president generates due to her accusations of corruption. However, of the approximately three million votes that Massa added regarding the PASO, more than a million came from the Buenos Aires suburbs, where Kischnerist La Cámpora has special strength. Axel Kicillof, from that sector, obtained 45% of the votes in the province of Buenos Aires. That is to say, although Cristina remained hidden throughout the electoral campaign, this does not mean that she has disappeared.

Many imagined, before knowing the results, that with these elections the death of Justicialism began. The miserable representation that traditional political parties are having in many countries around the world seemed to infect Argentina, where “Peronism” became almost synonymous with “Argentinism.” And while their vote was the lowest they’ve ever had, Massa’s arrival in the first place changed the mood. For the mandatory primaries he had come third, after Milei and the addition of Together for Change. There were good indications to think that Peronism ended with Kirchnerism. “We are a snake that knows how to renew its skin,” a young activist told me.

It is enough to ask anyone in Buenos Aires about the political moment they are experiencing to hear back a string of expletives, fury, laments and frustrations. Milei not only has the challenge of continuing to represent discomfort in the face of a caste with which she now embraces, but she must counteract the increasingly widespread impression that her madness is serious: that she does not hear voices, that she does not talk to dead dogs. , who does not forget where he is, who is able to control his impulses. The vast majority of the right, in any case, as is also being seen in Chile, seems willing to join their most extreme and delusional leaderships in order to subdue their historical adversaries.

Massa’s challenge, for his part, will be to convince not only that he is not the heir of the government whose finances he has managed and that has the country with more than 40% poor, but that he is not the continuator of a left-wing discourse. which at this point is not very credible and tiring. In his triumphant speech, Massa asked for humility in the face of opponents and invited them to turn the other cheek when receiving attacks. He considered the rift dead and promised to carry out a Government of national unity, the complete opposite of that adversarial policy promoted by Ernesto Laclau and Chantal Mouffe, the post-Marxist ideologues who inspired the Cámpora.

For both, the task is to gain the highest degree of trust possible, where no one believes that politics is a public service or that its purpose is the common good, where continuity is unbearable and change is terrifying.

