BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – The Argentine government this Friday established a system to control exportable volumes of corn and wheat, which aims to prevent the internal shortage of cereals from increasing the value of food, amid high inflation.

The official resolution indicates that an agency of the Ministry of Agriculture will establish “balance volumes” in Argentina, one of the world’s largest exporters of corn, wheat, soy and beef.

“To provide predictability, it is opportune to publish balance volumes corresponding to products of agricultural origin”, stated the Ministry of Agriculture in the resolution.

Argentina faces annual inflation of more than 50%, driven largely by domestic food values, which are also its main export commodity.

In an attempt to reduce inflation, the center-left government applied some regulations to agricultural markets, which were rejected by the powerful rural sector.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange expects the country to have record corn and wheat harvests in 2022, which would reach 57 and 21 million tons, respectively.

(Reporting by Nicolás Misculin)

