Ten long, intense and arduous weeks are coming up in Argentina. The results of the presidential primaries this Sunday threw the country into an unknown and dangerous dimension. We don’t know who the next president will be, we don’t know what will happen to the economy, and we don’t know how the government that is leaving, weak and ghostly, will deal with the turbulence that is coming.

The open, simultaneous and mandatory (PASO) primaries provided the latest example of how little we can trust polls. The libertarian Javier Milei fared much better than expected; the theoretical main opposition coalition did not fare so well; the official candidate, Sergio Massa, neither; and the abstention was record.

Thus, the Argentine panorama can be divided into thirds or quarters. In thirds, if we calculate that the ultra Milei, the opposition Juntos por el Cambio and the pro-government Unión por la Patria shared the votes almost equally (30.2% compared to 28.25% and 27.15%). Or in quarters, if we calculate that these percentages only correspond to the citizens who did vote. Because another 31% missed the appointment with the polls, a record number for a presidential primary.

Difficult, then, to paint a more complex horizon.

Because? Because the presidential election will be next October 22, when Milei will compete for the Casa Rosada with Patricia Bullrich – who defeated the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta-, with Massa as a third and very close option. But Massa is not just a candidate: he is also the economy minister in a country with more than 115% year-on-year inflation, no reserves in the Central Bank and 43% of the population sunk in poverty.

Argentina’s Economy Minister and presidential candidate Sergio Massa speaks on stage at his campaign headquarters during an event on the night of the primary elections, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on August 14, 2023.

Thats not all. Because if Americans define the president who lost his re-election or is nearing the end of his second term as a “lame duck”, how can we qualify Alberto Fernández? Without re-election aspirations and with failing management, the great achievement of his last days was to answer citizens’ questions through social networks… accompanied by his dog. It is not a joke.

How else to define a government whose vice president and factotum, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, distanced herself as far as she could from the city of Buenos Aires, from the president that she herself handpicked and from the candidate of her political space, a candidate for the that he needs as much as he distrusts him? So much so that the ruling party showed it as an “achievement” that she kept quiet during the electoral campaign. It’s not a joke either.

And what will happen from today with Massa? How much power will he retain after yesterday’s result? He imagined himself as the candidate that would unite all Peronism. He imagined himself as the focus of attraction and power between now and October, both on the internal and external front, where he has a pending negotiation, for example, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). And he imagined himself, of course, as the future president.

As of today, how will the businessmen react if Massa summons them to the Ministry of Economy? And the unions that bid to sustain wages in the face of the inflationary run? What will foreign investors and local holders of shares of Argentine private companies and sovereign debt securities do? Will they buy or sell? What will happen to the dollar? Will the IMF authorities now disburse the supposed 7,500 million dollars that they were going to draw? Will they demand more or less than last week?

At this point, however, it should be remembered that anything can happen during an electoral campaign. Here and around the world. That’s what “black swans” are about. An example? The results can change a lot if a few of the more than 11 million Argentines who did not go to vote do go to the polls in October. And in that case, who would they vote for? To the ultra to finish throwing out the “caste”? The traditional right-wing opposition candidate? Or the Peronist candidate? How to know!

It should also be remembered that to win the Presidency, the candidate with the most votes must obtain more than 45% of the votes or obtain between 40% and 45% and be more than ten points ahead of the second. If not, the two most voted will define in a ballot in November. And whether he wins in October or November, the transfer of power will be on December 10. In four months. A true eternity in Argentina.

In fact, very long, intense and arduous weeks are coming up in Argentina.

