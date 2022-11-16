London – Diego Armando Maradona continues to be, as well as a football “divinity”, also a sort of King Midas, given how much some of the objects that have distinguished them are valued his football career.

If then the memorabilia concern the famous match between Argentina and England of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, that of the goals with the ‘mano de Dios’ and the most beautiful in the history of football, then the figures skyrocket. So after the shirt worn by the ‘Pibe de Oro’ in the 45′ in which he scored with the help, according to him, of Cielo, sold last May for almost 9 million euros at the Sotheby’s auction, today it is touched the ball in that match, also beaten in this case in London, but from Graham Budd Auctions.

It was in the possession of the referee of that match, the Tunisian Ali Bin Nasser, who did not notice that Maradona had scored with his hand “because I trusted my linesman – he explained – who ran without hesitation towards the center of the field”. In that case, Bin Nasser had to undergo various criticisms, which he probably made up for today given that the ‘Adidas Azteca’ ball he was in possession of, that of Argentina-England, went to an anonymous buyer for 2 million pounds, about two million and 280 thousand euros. And surely the Tunisian referee will have turned another thought to Maradona.