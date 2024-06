Teenager uses cell phone in Buenos Aires: prices were regulated by an autonomous entity that has been under intervention since January | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Argentine government released this Thursday (27) the prices of mobile telephone, internet and cable television services, by revoking a package of standards imposed by the government of former president Alberto Fernández (2019-2023).

“The Argentine economy was completely Cubanized. A bureaucrat on duty set the prices of services. With absurd regulations and ceilings, they never increased so much. And the quality of service was getting worse and worse. The solution is to eliminate inflation,” commented this Thursday on the decision by the Undersecretary of Press for the Presidency, Javier Lanari, on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The revoked regulations had been issued during the Fernández administration to establish in 2020 that information and communication technology services were “essential public,” so the National Communications Entity (Enacom) regulated prices.

Enacom, an autonomous body, has been under the intervention of President Javier Milei’s government since January 26th.