In Rincón, Catamarca, a pedestrian bridge was knocked down by an exceptional flood, triggered by persistent rains in the region. The moment of the collapse was documented by users on social networks. The Government announced measures to contain the effects of the rains that affect several parts of the country.

Commotion in the community of Rincón, in the province of Catamarca, in northern Argentina. A pedestrian bridge collapsed due to an extraordinary flood of water driven by the persistent rains that have taken place in recent days. The incident not only left the structure destroyed, but also isolated the local population.

Several users on social media posted videos of the moment the bridge fell. In the images you can see the power of the water and mud, and the speed with which the infrastructure gave way and was swept away.

The director of Catamarca Civil Defense, Walter Zárate, explained to the state news agency Télam that what happened was not the product of an avalanche, but of “an extraordinary flood, that is, a swollen river.”

Emergency response and actions

The Government reported that this incident represents the second bridge lost in less than 10 days throughout the province, signaling the urgency of a coordinated response to extreme weather events.

Despite this, the Catamarca Police and Civil Defense have assured that they have acted in time to avoid further damage, in addition to having prevented the existence of fatalities.

The rains have put several Argentine provinces in check. The Government has assured that it implemented assistance and prevention operations in the most critical areas in the country. Additionally, citizens have been asked to stay away from rivers.

The community demands the reconstruction of the bridge and has reiterated the relevance of said step for circulation in Rincón.

With local media