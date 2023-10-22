Argentina faces the elections with the most uncertain results since the return to democracy, 40 years ago. The emergence of Javier Milei, a candidate who entered the political scene through the window a little over two years ago, has upset all forecasts. With an agenda that promotes dollarization and the reduction of the State, a denier of climate change and dictatorship and against legal abortion, Milei leads the polls for the first presidential round that will be held this Sunday. He faces the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, a Peronist candidate in a version increasingly distant from Kirchnerism, the force that has dominated Argentine politics for two decades, and Patricia Bullrich, from Together for Change, the alliance that in 2015 He took Mauricio Macri to the Casa Rosada. The former Minister of Security of that failed Government has lost the star of the option of a change, a value that Milei has taken from her.

Argentines are tired of recurring economic crises and unfulfilled promises by a State with aspirations to be a benefactor that loses resources day by day and increasingly asks for more and offers less. The Milei voter has emerged from this breeding ground, where there are many young people, especially men, convinced that they will live worse than their parents. The ultra followers blame their frustrations on the State and its administrators: the politicians. Milei has aimed its guns there, in a very effective cocktail of simple phrases that is accompanied by a great display on social networks and a campaign aesthetic linked to the Rock And Roll harder. When a stadium begins to euphorically sing “the caste is afraid” or “dollarization, dollarization” the adrenaline rises and there is little room for subtleties.

More information

Milei’s incendiary verb, with calls to “annihilate” the State with a chainsaw, has taken root especially among the lower and lower middle classes. Milei’s enemies are the “scourge” of Kirchnerism, but also the classic liberal right, which he accuses of being inept and lukewarm. In the mandatory primary elections in August, Milei added seven million votes, 30% of those cast, and was ahead of Together for Change and Peronism. If this Sunday repeats the result, it will go to the second round, scheduled for November 19. If, however, he obtains 45% or reaches 40% with a difference of 10 points over the second, he will be president.

FOLLOW ELECTION COVERAGE

Milei’s rivals have little to offer. Sergio Massa, the one chosen by the ruling Peronism, carries the burden of economic management. The results of it are catastrophic. Interannual inflation is close to 140%, four out of every 10 Argentines are poor and the Central Bank’s reserves are in the red. The economic disaster is such that the week before the elections many businesses closed their doors because they did not have reference prices for their products. A last-minute agreement with China gave the Government a break with the contribution of 6.5 billion dollars freely available that will allow it to keep the economy afloat at least until December 10, when the new Executive takes office.

The presidential candidate for Peronism, Sergio Massa, greeted the public at the closing ceremony of his coalition’s campaign in the province of Buenos Aires on Tuesday. JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI (EFE)

Massa has campaigned taking as much distance as possible from the president, Alberto Fernández, a figure who has sunk into political irrelevance, and from Cristina Kirchner, absent from the electoral campaign by her own will. Despite all the difficulties, Massa’s candidacy is still alive and the polls even predict that he could go to the second round. At the end of the day, he has Peronism behind him, a machine that, although in decline, still maintains its firepower and a loyal voter.

The Bullrich slope is steeper. His alliance, Together for Change, did not see the Milei tsunami coming and the second place he obtained in the primaries plunged it into confusion. Argentines dissatisfied with Peronism in its Kirchnerist version no longer consider Macriism to be the hope for something new. Macri handed over the Government in 2019 with 50% inflation and with more poor people than four years before. Bullrich, her heir, structured her campaign around the ideas of security and order, without realizing that the depth of the economic crisis had changed voters’ priorities. In this scenario of uncertainty, Milei arrived with her promises to break everything to build from the rubble, although it is not clear what her definitive plan is.

Argentina is going through a pivotal moment. Milei’s emergence is evidence of the crisis of a model of democracy that was based on the Peronism-anti-Peronism axis. The ultra candidate breaks the balance with shots towards both sides and places himself outside that dialectical relationship that, although conflictive, has guaranteed governability for 40 years. The only doubt that gnaws at voters is the management capacity that the newcomer will have, if he wins the presidency. Whatever the result, he will be in the minority in the chambers of deputies and senators. Furthermore, his party will not have a single one of the 24 governors who control Argentine territorial power. On Monday it will also be known whether or not the Peronist Axel Kicillof manages to retain power in the province of Buenos Aires. The largest electoral district in the country does not foresee a second round and the polls are favorable to the Kirchnerist politician, even if it is by a minimal advantage.

The presidential candidate of Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, closed her campaign on Thursday in the outskirts of Buenos Aires. MARTIN COSSARINI (REUTERS)

Success caught Milei off guard, and over the last month he has rushed to build bridges with the political and business world that does not trust him. To do so, she has surrounded herself with politicians with history, many of them linked to the neoliberal Menemism of the 1990s. Building ties is not the most notable point of a candidate whose campaign motto is that everything must be blown up.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region