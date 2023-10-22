The Argentine economy has not grown for more than a decade, while poverty is increasing rampantly until it affects more than 40 percent of the population. Indebted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) through a credit program for 44,000 million dollars that requires a significant reduction in the fiscal deficit, facing a frenetic race in the exchange market that shot up the price of the parallel dollar to more than 1,000 pesos. or ‘blue’ and With inflation that in September reached 12.7% for an annualized rate of almost 140%, a record in more than 30 years, Argentines will elect their new president this Sunday, to half of its deputies and a third of the Senate.

This Sunday’s elections are distinguished from previous ones because, according to the polls, this time there are not two but three presidential candidates with the possibility of being elected or of going to a second round that would take place on November 19 if none manages to add this Sunday at least 45% of the votes, or 40% and 10 points ahead of his immediate follower.

The bidding is concentrated between the anti-system that proposes ending the “political caste” Javier Milei, who surprised by being the most voted in the August primaries, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and the conservative Patricia Bullrich.

“Milei is in the second round,” said analyst Federico Aurelio, president of the consulting firm Aresco, whose studies place Milei first (35%), Massa second (30%) and Bullrich third (25%). “Bullrich will have to find a very important axis to be able to discount the difference with second place. This Sunday it is not easy for the first two to stop being the most likely classified, which is a second round,” added Aurelio, when most consulting firms do not even dare to confirm if there will be a second round.

The truth is that a 2018 study by the World Bank revealed that between 1950 and 2016, the nation spent approximately a third of the time in recession, more than any country in the world except the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The economy is expected to contract again this year, according to the IMF. If these projections come true, the economy will have contracted in almost half the years since 1980..

A politician different from everything

Milei, a 52-year-old economist, single and without children, was elected deputy in 2021. He shook the political board when in the August primaries he became the most voted candidate.

Of extremist speech, He refers to the local currency as “excrement” and displays a chainsaw as a symbol of his plan to cut the state. It promises to dollarize the economy, end the Central Bank, eliminate the Ministry of Women, prohibit abortion, allow the carrying of weapons and drastically reduce taxes as well as public spending.

“Milei represents the angry vote, the anger of the voters with the traditional political forces and the promises of development and economic stabilization not fulfilled by past governments. It is a new, outsider profile that presents daring solutions to citizens. It is a new political force in the country,” Marina Pera, associate analyst at Control Risks for the Southern Cone, explains to this newspaper.

Nevertheless, Governance in Argentina depends mainly on the support of three actors: Congress, governors and unions.

And, as the Argentine academic from the Universidad del Rosario, Matías Franchini, warns: Although Milei’s speech “has penetrated society transversally, beyond young people. “The complex thing for him in practice is that, if he becomes president, he will arrive without support in Congress, given that he does not have the support of party structures, political alliances or people capable of managing the State.”

“Milei has opted for a combative style with the political establishment, even though he is part of it. His party did not manage to elect any provincial governor and projections indicate that it will possibly have about 40 deputies and 8 senators, which represents less than a third of Congress,” adds Pera for his part.

Both Franchini and Pera also point out that Milei could face popular mobilizations “probably embodied by Peronism and related social sectors and without a party structure.”

Javier Milei, presidential candidate in Argentina.

“Especially, due to the attempts at labor reform and the cuts to social programs that he has already promised. Furthermore, if it does not achieve quick economic results, it could enter a process of accelerated political degradation,” says Pera.

The analyst insists that achieving the latter will not be easy, since The new president will have to control inflation, stabilize the exchange rate and adjust real prices. “To achieve this, a significant devaluation in the coming months and an increase in some rates (energy, transportation, telecommunications) in the first months of 2024 would be necessary, although they are measures with high political and, mainly, social cost,” he points out.

Massa, the offer of unity

As Minister of Economy for 14 months, Sergio Massa sought to demonstrate that he was the one called to “save” Argentina from an economic debacle. However, during his time in the portfolio – after the country saw three economy ministers parade in one month -, Massa has tried to find more culprits than solutions in the face of the acute crisis that gives no respite.

His candidacy “deteriorates at the pace of the economy,” comments Juan Negri, a political scientist at the Torcuato di Tella University.

Franchini points out in turn that: “Massa is not in the race yet because he has used state spending to finance his Peronist support base, knowing that he has lost the bulk of the middle class due to inflation.”.

However, the 51-year-old lawyer, always open to dialogue, calm and smiling, has more than 30 years of political career and has based his campaign on a promise of unity, in contrast to the passionate disruption that Milei represents. And throughout his career he has made and broken political alliances.

Sergio Massa, candidate for the presidency of Argentina, speaks during the 2023 Presidential Debate.

In 2013 he created the Frente Renovador, a centrist party as an alternative to Kirchner, whom he had accompanied as chief of staff between 2008 and 2009. The son of Italian immigrants, he grew up on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. He is married and has two children.

“Massa is better profiled than Bullrich in the polls because he has the support of a large part of the Peronists and left-wing voters. Furthermore, many voters believe that Bullrich does not have sufficient technical knowledge about the economy to lead a country in crisis,” analyzes Pera from Control Risks.

Patricia Bullrich, the heavy hand

The candidate of the opposition coalition Together for Change (right) presents herself as the tough hand for a country in crisis. “It’s all or nothing,” he says in his advertising messages..

Patricia Bullrich, from Together for Change.

Politicized since her adolescence, Bullrich was a member of the Peronist Youth in the turbulent 1970s, during the height of the Montoneros guerrilla activity. Milei recently used this information to accuse her of having planted “bombs in kindergartens,” a comment that led the candidate to criminally denounce her rival for slandering her.

The history of his family is linked to that of Argentina. His great-grandfather Honorio Pueyrredón was a prominent radical leader (social democrat) and the Bullrichs had the most important livestock auction house in Buenos Aires in the 19th century. She was Minister of Security in the Macri government (2015-2019) and Minister of Labor in Fernando de la Rúa (1999-2001). She has a son and her current husband is the lawyer Guillermo Yanco.

This Sunday, the biggest surprise would be a victory for Bullrich that would take her to the second round. It’s an unlikely scenario, but still possible.

For analysts, the electoral race is still open and there is still room for surprises. “This Sunday, the biggest surprise would be a victory for Bullrich that would take her to the second round. It’s an unlikely scenario, but still possible. “A factor that could result in this scenario is the change in voting intention at the last minute, mainly among voters who are wary of betting on a radical candidate like Milei, but at the same time want significant changes in relation to the current Government,” Pera sentenced.

In any case, Argentina, which this 2023 celebrates 40 years of its return to democracy, has an urgent need for its new leader to assume a titanic task from December 10 that leaves him no room for error.

