Argentina elections | The new president, Javier Milei, is pushing for all-time cuts and the exchange of his own money for the dollar

The Argentines chose a change from two almost opposite options.

Argentina won the presidential election on Sunday Javier Mileithe newspapers say Clarín and The Nation.

Milei, 53, calls himself an “anarcho-capitalist”. He would like to exchange Argentina’s own currency, the peso, for US dollars, abolish the central bank and push through an all-time austerity program that would take 15 percent of the state’s annual budget.

Member of Parliament Milei won the second round of the elections, the Minister of Finance representing the ruling party Peronists Sergio Massa. Milei had received 55.89 percent of the votes, when 90 percent of them had been counted.

Milei opposes abortion and calls climate change a hoax of the left. He is an economist by background and became known as a raucous TV commentator whose trademarks include a mop of hair and a leather jacket. As a Member of Parliament, he has raffled off his monthly salary among those willing.

Here in the battle between two peri-populists, voters clearly chose change. The main concern in the minds of Argentines has been the miserable state of the economy. Poverty has increased rapidly, the annual inflation of the Argentine peso has risen to 143 percent, and the country is sinking into recession for the sixth time in a decade.

The Peronists have ruled Argentina for most of the past few decades, repeatedly driving their country into insolvency. Due to debt arrangements, the country owes the International Monetary Fund to the IMF 43 billion dollars, which it has not been able to repay.

Massa represents the moderate group of the Peronist party, but still he too fished for votes with means that the state should not be able to afford. As the sitting finance minister, he abolished income tax for almost all citizens during the presidential election. It still sunk in for many voters, because Massa unexpectedly won the opening round of the elections in October. Then he got 36.8 percent of the votes and Milei 30 percent.

Sergio Massa voted in the city of Tigre in the province of Buenos Aires on Sunday.

For a large part of Argentines, more than 30 percent of the voters of the first round, the settlement round became a choice of the lesser evil.

Conservative candidate Patricia Bullrich, who came in third with 23.8 percent, stood in support of Milei. So did the conservative power figure, the former president Mauricio Macri.

Most Conservative voters seem to have listened to them.

