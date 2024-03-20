After the tour of China was cancelled, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed that the world champion team, coached by Lionel Scaloni and led by Lionel Messi, will face El Salvador and Nigeria in their two friendly matches heading to the Copa América mid-year. Both matches will be valid for the March FIFA date and will take place in the United States of America, although without the presence of the best player on the planet.
“The Argentine team already knows the rivals it will face on the friendly tour of the United States. First, Lionel Scaloni's team will face El Salvador at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium in the city of Philadelphia (March 22). Meanwhile, the second commitment will be before Nigeria at the Los Angeles Coliseum (March 26)“, had been the AFA report on its official website. Below, the preview of the first of those mentioned.
At what time and where is Argentina-El Salvador played?
Date: Friday, March 22
Location: Philadelphia, USA
Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Hours: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 6:00 p.m. in Mexico and 1:00 a.m. in Spain.
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you see Argentina-El Salvador?
The match can be seen through TyC Sports and Public TV.
Streaming: TyC Sports Play and Cont.ar.
What is the latest news from Argentina?
The combined “Albiceleste“, directed by Lionel Scaloni, will not have Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Exequiel Palacios and Marcos Senesi, compared to its original call-up, due to injuries. The forward duo would be Lautaro Martínez-Julián Álvarez, to try to make up for the absence of the leader and captain.
What is the latest news from El Salvador?
El Salvador will play a friendly this Wednesday against Bonaire and, after the match against the Argentine team, will face Honduras on March 26. His only participations in World Cups were in Mexico 1970 and Spain 1982. Bryan Tamacas, Amando Moreno and Mario González are practically ruled out.
Possible alignments
Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolás González; Julián Álvarez, Ángel Di María or Lautaro Martínez.
The Savior: To confirm. Bryan Tamacas, Amando Moreno and Mario González are practically ruled out.
Forecast
The world champion will have no problems and will beat his rival 3 to 0.
