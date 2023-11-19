Argentina, Milei and his chainsaw. This is why everything will change in the South American country now

Javier Milei he is the new president of Argentina. A historic turning point for the South American country. A Trumpian who wants to change everything has won, from the abolition of the peso in favor of the dollar to the cancellation of half the ministries and the elimination of the powers of the central bank. Thousands took to the streets to celebrate as the ballot announced Milei’s victory. The anarcho-capitalist won the run-off with the Peronist Sergio Massa with almost 56% of the votes, against Massa’s 44%.. “She is a historic night for the country. Today the reconstruction of Argentina begins”. This is how Javier Milei began his first speech after his victory in the presidential run-off in Argentina. Milei appeared in a suit and tie alongside his sister Karina, without the leather jacket he had worn during the electoral campaign. “Today – continued Milei – the model of the impoverishing state ends and blesses only some while the majority of Argentines suffer. And let’s go back to embracing the idea of ​​freedom. Today begins end of Argentine decadence. Today we begin to turn the page of our history and resume the path that we should never have lost,” she said.

Announcing that he will end the country’s decline. In addition to those from the White House, Milei also received the congratulations from Donald Trump: “You will transform your country and make Argentina great again,” the former US president said. Milei, a 53-year-old economist, has promised among other things to abandon the peso for the US dollar. And of fight inflation which reached 142%, through new strategies managed by the Argentine Central Bank. Against abortion and in favor of carrying weapons for citizens, Milei promised to cut Argentina’s trade ties with China and Brazil. At the beginning of the election campaign he had climbed onto the stages with a chainsaw to symbolize the cuts to the state budget he wants to make. She took it out on the “corrupt political class” that ran Buenos Aires.

