Argentina elections, Milei below expectations. His promises: replace the peso with the dollar and abolish the central bank

The elections in Argentina they did not mark the turning point announced, Javier Milei “El loco”, the big favorite on Christmas Eve it stopped at 30%beaten by the Peronist Sergio Masswhich he got 36% of the votes. Now they will face each other November 19th for the Casa Rosada in the runoff. The conservative Patricia Bullrich (Jxc) follows at a distance with 23.7%. The announcement of the results sparked celebrations at the election headquarters Minister of Economy, the candidate of the Peronist governing coalition that has dominated Argentine politics for decades. Milei promised to cut spending, make the dollar the legal tender And abolish the central bank. Massa promised an income tax cut for much of the population. And he denounced the risks of a cut in electricity and transport subsidies.

The polls showed him as the favourite Milei. But a backlash from the Peronists, nonetheless triple-digit inflation for the first time since 1991, has finally placed the conditions for a runoff on equal terms. Argentinians went to the polls while the country is in the worst economic crisis of the last two decades. The result of the ballot it will make the markets nervous, given the lack of clarity to date on the future of the country. Argentina, South America’s second largest economy after Brazil, is the main exporter of soybeans, corn and beef, and has huge reserves of lithium.

