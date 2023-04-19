The defendants are accused of manslaughter following the disappearance of the Argentine champion due to “acute pulmonary edema”: they risk from 8 to 25 years in prison
Argentine justice has confirmed the opening of a trial with the indictment of the defendants in the case of the death of Diego Maradona, which took place in Buenos Aires on November 25, 2020 following an “acute pulmonary edema caused by chronic heart failure “. The eight defendants are accused of simple manslaughter, which carries a sentence of between 8 and 25 years in prison. It has not yet been announced when the trial will take place.
April 18, 2023 (change April 18, 2023 | 20:31)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Argentina #indicted #death #Maradona
Leave a Reply