Rome – The Argentine justice has confirmed opening a process with the indictment of the defendants in the case of the death of Diego Maradona, which took place in Buenos Aires on November 25, 2020 following an “acute pulmonary edema caused by chronic heart failure”.

The eight defendants are charged with simple manslaughter, which provides a sentence of between 8 and 25 years’ imprisonment. It has not yet been announced when the trial will take place.