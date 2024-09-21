Since Friday, Venezuelan citizens in Argentina have a new regime that makes the procedures for their entry and regularization in the country more flexible. The provision authorizes them to enter Argentine territory —or legalize their situation— with an expired identity card or passport. Children will be able to do so with a birth certificate. The national Immigration Office estimates that the rule will benefit some 20,000 Venezuelan migrants who are in Argentina in irregular conditions and will facilitate access to those who arrive in the future.

“Argentina has taken a crucial step in recognizing the challenges faced by migrants and refugees from Venezuela, many of whom lack valid documents,” said Eduardo Stein, representative of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The measures are beginning to take effect in the context of a Venezuela in deep political crisis following the disputed elections of July 28. International complaints to the Government of Nicolás Maduro have led to the suspension of diplomatic and consular relations between Venezuela and seven countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, worsening the situation of migrants in the region.

The relaxation decided by Argentina was implemented through a provision of the National Directorate of Migration, valid for 90 days, renewable. Among its considerations, the norm indicates that “from 2016 to date, the entry of Venezuelan migrants into the country has increased exponentially”; and that “a large number of these people have left their country of origin in conditions of extreme vulnerability and with expired travel documentation or without any documentation at all.” It also observes that the “documentary deficit especially affected children and adolescents.”

According to an IOM report this year, there are more than 7 million displaced Venezuelans around the world and many of them “remain undocumented, preventing them from accessing labor markets and social services.”

Argentina’s resolution allows the entry of Venezuelans with documents that have expired for no more than ten years. For children under nine years of age, it only requires the presentation of a birth certificate. The process of settling in can also be carried out with an expired identity card or passport, without the need to present the legalizations of official documentation – the apostilles – and the certificates of criminal records issued by Venezuela, when it is impossible to comply.

This Thursday, the Argentine Migration Office and the civil association Alianza por Venezuela (AxV) led an informative meeting with twenty Venezuelan social and professional organizations to explain the new regime. Alexander Galvis, president of AxV, thanked the support and solidarity with Venezuelans: “They make us feel even more at home in this country that opened its doors to us when we needed it most,” he said.

The measure taken by Argentina is part of the requests made by the Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V), which welcomed the decision of the Government of Javier Milei. Other South American nations have already implemented similar resolutions. Eduardo Stein highlighted that these provisions also benefit the receiving countries: “By promoting social inclusion and taking advantage of the potential of a working population that contributes to the growth of the country, it also strengthens its economy.”

