Charged with crimes against humanity, in the detention center in La Perla, in Córdoba, in 2019.

From 1985 to the present, Argentine justice has dictated 318 sentences in trials for crimes against humanity perpetrated during the last dictatorship. A total of 1,126 people, the vast majority of them former members of the security forces, have been sentenced for crimes such as kidnapping, torture, theft of babies, and disappearances, among others. The daunting task undertaken by the South American country to bring those responsible for State terrorism to court has not yet concluded and another 16 trials are still underway. From now on, court hearings can be followed live from the website for trials against humanity created by the Secretary of Human Rights. You can also trace the biography of each convicted person, read testimonies from survivors and see on a time line the advances and setbacks in the search for justice throughout four decades of democracy.

The first trial against the top officials of the last military regime began in 1984, a few months after Raúl Alfonsín took office as president. The one known as the Trial of the Juntas, immortalized in the successful film Argentina, 1985 of Santiago Mitre, was the kickoff of a process that was only interrupted —and not entirely— during the years in which the so-called impunity laws were in force.

“The policy of judging those responsible [de los crímenes de la última dictadura] It is one of the few State policies in Argentina that have been sustained beyond the governments”, highlights the Chief of Staff of the Human Rights Secretariat, Nicolás Rapetti. He maintains that Argentine society should feel proud of a judicial process that is set as an example throughout the world.

“We wanted to show the work carried out and that it is a State policy of federal scope, for this reason we incorporated a map with the trials carried out in each province”, says Rapetti. Of the 24 jurisdictions that Argentina has, in 22 trials have been carried out for crimes against humanity. The province of Buenos Aires, with 83 sentences, and the capital of the country, with 64, head a list where only the southern Santa Cruz and Tierra del Fuego are blank.

a slow justice

The website also allows you to see the chiaroscuro of the ongoing process. Justice moves forward, but sometimes at such a slow pace that it comes too late. Of the 16 ongoing trials, the plaintiffs in the Las Brigadas case have been waiting for a verdict for more than eleven years; those of the Fifth Army Corps, nine. “The trials are not carried out at the speed we would like in a context in which victims and perpetrators are dying,” admits Rapetti.

The Chief of Staff of the Human Rights Secretariat believes that the greatest current challenge is to reach the new generations, those who did not directly experience the dictatorship, and keep the memory of what happened so that it does not happen again. With this objective, micro-stories were thought of, in which the survivors are given a voice based on their testimonies in the trials.

Among them is Silvia Labayrú, who was 20 years old and five months pregnant when she was kidnapped by the military on December 29, 1976. She gave birth on a table at the Escuela Superior Mecánica de la Armada (ESMA), the largest clandestine center of the dictatorship that ran the country between 1976 and 1983. While she was still recovering from childbirth, Captain Jorge Acosta urged her to have sexual relations if she wanted to stay alive.

“Acosta takes me to a separate room and tells me that I have to lose weight because I am very fat and because I have to be in better physical condition, that the best way to show them that I did not hate them was for me to have some relationship with one of them there. they from the military. I had to understand that this was part of the recovery process if I wanted to be released,” says Labayrú in the first of the audiovisual shorts created by the Secretary of Human Rights.

Rapetti points out that the film Argentina, 1985 It is also key to making Argentina’s fight against the impunity of the repressors known inside and outside the country. “Art reaches the public in a different way than we have. The film became a phenomenon, the whole world saw it, and we are very happy that it achieved this success because we are at a time of growth in denialist discourses, ”he warns.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.