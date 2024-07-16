Buenos Aires (dpa)

Claudio Tapia, President of the Argentine Football Association, praised his country’s national team’s winning of the Copa America 2024, expressing his hope that the “Tango Dancers” would win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Argentina won the Copa America title for the 16th time in its history, after winning 1-0, after extra time, against Colombia, in the final match of the continental competition, to take the record alone, as the team with the most wins in the tournament, which it had previously shared with Uruguay.

“We are happy for the group, the captain and the technical staff. The national team played to be champions and managed to achieve that,” Tapia said in statements carried by the Argentine Football Association’s official website.

“I’m very happy, another goal has been achieved, we enjoyed it, people are really happy,” Tapia added.

“Now we have to go to Paris, we have to win the third gold there, and people realise when the games start the real project they have, and in Paris we will have a very competitive team, we hope to win the gold, after winning the World Cup, and that is a project,” said the president of the Argentine Football Association.

The Argentine national team won the gold medal in football at the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Olympics, where the group stage draw at the Paris Olympics placed it in Group Two along with Morocco, Iraq and Ukraine.

It is noteworthy that under Tapia’s leadership, the Argentine national team was also crowned with the Copa America 2021 title in Brazil, then the Finalissima Cup, which is held between the champions of South America and Europe, in 2022, before winning the World Cup title in the same year, for the third time in its history, during the Qatar World Cup.

Regarding the upcoming match of the Argentine national team against its guest Chilean national team in the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled for September 5, Tapia said, “It will be a special date, all Argentines will be able to enjoy it, and we know that the stadium will be small, but everyone will be keen to be in the stands so that they can celebrate and enjoy this achievement.”

It is noteworthy that the Argentine national team is at the top of the qualifiers with 15 points, after playing the first six rounds, after achieving 5 victories and one loss.