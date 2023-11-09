After half a year waiting, Argentina is approaching the final day. The country awaits in suspense, and after five months of campaigning, the presidential second round on November 19, but for thousands of people the day was this Thursday: Taylor Swift’s first performance in Buenos Aires. The visit of the pop star of the moment ran alongside the electoral campaign. In June, while the parties were deciding their candidates for the primaries, Swift sold out all three of her concerts at the River Plate stadium in minutes. Now, while half the country fears a victory by the far-right Javier Milei next Sunday, many groups of the singer’s fans have come out to protest against her. “We ‘swifties’ do not vote for Milei,” says a poster that has wallpapered the surroundings of the stadium, in the north of the Argentine capital. The reasoning is simple: Milei admires Donald Trump and Taylor Swift does not like the former American president.

The politicization of Taylor Swift’s Argentine fans has divided waters. After the elections on October 22, which left Milei second behind the Peronist Sergio Massa and forced a second round, a group of Taylor Swift fans called not to vote for Milei in the second round. Taylor Swift had said in a documentary that she needed to be critical of Trump to be “on the right side of history,” and a group of Argentine ‘swifties’ picked up the gauntlet for her. They called Milei’s party “undemocratic right” and criticized that its candidates “consider that equal marriage is unnecessary, they say that feminism is a lie, that the gender pay gap does not exist and they consider that the sale of organs should be enabled.” , in a statement on social networks.

Poster against Javier Milei around the River Plate stadium. JPC

Not all ‘swifties’ think the same. This Thursday, before the first of the three concerts that Taylor Swift will give in Buenos Aires, the surroundings of the River Plate stadium were wallpapered with slogans against Milei. “Taylor spoke against Trump because he is racist and homophobic, but in Argentina the story is more complicated,” says Malena, a 27-year-old fan, who arrived alone at the River Plate stadium around two in the afternoon. “Of course some things about Milei scare me, but I think Argentina needs a change from the usual.” Self-employed who works managing social networks for different clients, Malena affirms that she will vote for Milei because “it cannot be that she kills herself working and barely has enough to save for the ticket.”

He has a point. Seeing Taylor Swift in Buenos Aires became a bargain for foreign audiences. Between differential changes for tourists and cards issued abroad, the most expensive ticket was $155. In June, while many Argentine teenagers could not afford to pay their ticket, hundreds of fans abroad did the math: between the plane ticket to Buenos Aires and the ticket, it was cheaper to make the trip to Argentina than to try to buy a ticket from resale in the United States.

“The whole trip wasn’t really cheap, but I couldn’t see her in Chicago and when I decided to buy tickets to see her in Buenos Aires we planned a whole trip,” says Maddie, 30, who arrived with her boyfriend on Wednesday from United States after planning a vacation in Argentina after getting Taylor Swift tickets. “I don’t know anything about Argentine politics, but the country is very cheap if you have dollars to exchange on the street. It’s good for tourists, but I imagine it’s horrible for Argentinians. Are you going to vote for someone who admires Trump? “I don’t think it’s the solution.”

“I would prefer not to talk about politics,” says Horacio Diez, 24, who came to see Taylor Swift from the province of Buenos Aires. “I am not going to vote for Milei because I am convinced that he puts the country’s democracy at risk, not because Taylor thinks for or against.”

—Will what I say about the elections have an influence?

—I don’t think he says anything. But I think today is an opportunity to get back to what’s important. Argentina is a country of endurance, today there are thousands of us here for the love of Taylor and that has to be contagious. Would Milei believe that we are here gays, foreigners, young people, old people just for the love of someone? I don’t think so.

