The 4-2 victory on penalties against France secured more than the 2022 World Cup title for Argentina. With the conquest, the Alviceleste team also won most of the competition’s individual awards: of the 4 awards distributed, 3 went to players from Argentina.

The national idol Lionel Messi, 35 years old, won the main category and took the “Golden Ball” of the tournament. He is the only player in history to win the award twice. He won for the 1st time in 2014, at the World Cup in Brazil, when Argentina was runner-up.

In 2nd place, with the “Silver Ball”, was awarded the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, 23 years old. In 3rd place, Luka Modrić, 37 years old, from the Croatian national team –3rd place in the World Cup in Qatar– won the “Bronze Ball”.

In addition to Messi, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the “Golden Glove” (an award given to the best goalkeeper), and Enzo Fernández won the “Best Young Player” award.



Enzo Fernandez (left), Messi (centre) and Emi Martinez (right)

TOURNAMENT ARTILLERY

Although France were not champions of the World Cup in Qatar, Mbappé ended the competition as top scorer. In all, the Paris Saint Germain French striker scored 8 times and won the “Golden Boot” award from FIFA.

⚽️ MBAPPE ⚽️ Our adidas Golden Boot winner after scoring eight goals at #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

Messi was in 2nd place in the artillery, with 7 goals scored in the tournament. Among the Brazilian players, striker Richarlison was the main highlight, with 3 goals scored.

FIFA AWARDS

In addition to the trophy, the Argentine national team will receive a prize of US$ 42 million. This is the biggest award ever paid by FIFA to the world champion team – a 10% increase compared to the one distributed in 2018.

The French team, runner-up in the tournament, will receive US$ 30 million. The value is also record.

Here is the evolution of premiums in nominal values ​​(not corrected for inflation):

Read below the amounts paid to the teams already eliminated from the Qatar Cup:

3rd place: US$ 27 million;

4th place: US$ 25 million;

eliminated in quarterfinals: $17 million;

eliminated in the round of 16: US$ 13 million;

eliminated in the group stage: $9 million.

The amount totals US$ 440 million. It is the equivalent of 42% of the amount set aside by FIFA to pay selections and clubs that provided players for the tournament.

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) define who the coach is and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, the athletes always respond to the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.