Digital Millennium

Argentina / 06.25.2021 11:26:29

A dog broke a political event on Maimará, Jujuy province, Argentina, and he urinated on the feet of the municipal president Susana Prieto.

Intendant Prieto just started with his speech when the animal entered the scene and urinated on her. Some of the onlookers pointed out the fact and one of them even asked, by way of derision, “¿who trained that animal?” on the comments.

The municipal president presented a strategy to streamline some procedures in the town, however, the dog stole the limelight by repeatedly passing in front of the officials who accompanied the event.

The event occurred on the afternoon of June 23 and was recorded in live broadcast made by the Municipality of Maimará through Facebook.

ROA