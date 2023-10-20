Disheartening news has been received Argentina regarding the world title he won in Taste, last December, because of Alejandro Gomez.

Spanish media confirmed that one of its members has been sanctioned for doping, an unexpected setback that happened even before the last test was held. World Cup.

The case

‘Papu’ Gómez, who would have tested positive in a control carried out in November 2022, when he was still part of the Seville, He was punished with a two-year ban.

Gómez was presented three weeks ago at the Monza of Italy after terminating his contract with the Spanish club, which expired in 2024, but this decision, which is subject to appeal, could put an early end to his career, at 35 years of age.

The Argentine player celebrated the World Cup victory with his teammates. See also El Niño can increase malnutrition and epidemics in Latin America, warns the WHO Photo: Instagram: @papugomez_official

As explained by Relevo, the player had assured, when he was summoned when the adverse result was known, that he took a syrup from one of his children for a minor discomfort, but his mistake would have been not reporting it, as required by anti-doping rules, according to which the The athlete is one hundred percent responsible for what is in his or her body.

Title

However, the regulations are clear, the only one sanctioned will be the player who committed the infraction, so Argentina’s world title will not suffer due to Gómez’s case.

“If more than two members of a team in a team sport are determined to have committed an anti-doping rule violation throughout the Duration of the Event, the entity responsible for said event will impose appropriate sanctions on the team (such as loss of points, cancellation of the competition or event, or other sanctions), which will be added to other sanctions applicable individually to offending athletes,” says article 11 of the regulations of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

