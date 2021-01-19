On Friday, January 22, the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which was endorsed by the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) in July 2017 with the approval of 122 countries, except for Argentina.

This Tuesday, sources from the Palacio San Martín expressed in statements to the agency Telam what the country “is already a signatory of the international treaty governing these issues (the Non-Proliferation Treaty) “, which was agreed in 1968 and entered into force for the entire world in 1970.

The explanation comes after Amnesty International’s complaint, along with other NGOs such as International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons and the Human Security Network of Latin America and the Caribbean (Sehlac), who reproached the Argentine State for being the only country in Latin America that did not adhere to a new global regulation against the use of nuclear weapons.

The rule prohibits use, development, production, testing, parking, storage and threat of use of such weapons, which will become international law next Friday, after Honduras became the 50th State to ratify it last Saturday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that “although it shares the objective of the new prohibition treaty and maintains the issue under study, this obligation already arises from the NPT“.

The International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017, was one of the NGOs that questioned the Argentine decision.

And they remarked that “it is important that the new treaty (of prohibition) no excuse so that the nations that do have nuclear weapons and that did not even participate in the negotiation to promote the new text, maintain that the regulation on denuclearization was only generated with the new treaty and, therefore, can argue that they have no obligation in this regard“.

This new international Treaty, prohibiting nuclear weapons, was not subscribed by the United States, Great Britain, France, China and Russia, who do possess this kind of weaponry and are permanent member countries of the Security Council from the ONU.

In this context, Argentina decided not to sign the new regulations and ratify its membership in the historic Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty of 1970.

The Treaty establishes that the countries that ratify it agree to “never, under any circumstances, develop, test, produce, manufacture or acquire, possess or store nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices ”.

It was adopted on July 7, 2017 at a UN conference in New York, and represents the first legally binding multilateral instrument for nuclear disarmament, as specified by the international body.

