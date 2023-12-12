This plan aims to establish stability in the economy, which suffers from chronic inflation and huge public debt.

The devaluation of the peso also aims to increase the purchasing power of citizens.

This reduction comes within the framework of a series of “emergency” measures announced by Economy Minister Luis Caputo, which include, in particular, reducing government subsidies for fuel and transportation.

After winning the elections, Argentine President Javier Mele promised a new era for his country, but he warned that the economic situation would “get worse” before it improved, as painful austerity was necessary.

“Today begins a new era in Argentina,” Milley said after he was sworn in as president, stressing that “no government has inherited such a bad legacy.”

He added, “We know that the situation will get worse in the short term. But after that, we will see the fruits of our efforts.”