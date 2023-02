Argentina detected more cases of bird flu in turkeys and a chicken | Photo: Albari Rosa/Gazeta do Povo Archive

Argentina detected this Sunday (19) more cases of avian flu, this time in turkeys and a chicken in the center and north of the country, amid surveillance actions and the health emergency declared last week, when the first positive was identified. of animal disease. Avian influenza in neighboring countries made the Brazilian South intensify its efforts to create an autonomous unit against the disease.

The National Service for Health and Agro-Food Quality (Senasa) confirmed new cases of H5 avian flu in backyard turkeys found dead in the town of Alejo Ledesma, in the province of Córdoba, in the central region, and in a domestic chicken found in the province of Salta, In the north.

In a statement, the state agency appealed to “the productive sector to reinforce management, hygiene and biosecurity measures on the farms and that all detection of nervous, digestive or respiratory clinical signs, reduction in egg production, consumption of water or food and high mortality of domestic or wild birds.

On Friday (17), Senasa reported the second case of avian flu in Argentina, in two wild ducks found dead in the province of Córdoba. Days earlier, the first positive was registered in the province of Jujuy, in the north. On Wednesday (15), the country’s government declared a health emergency throughout the national territory and announced reinforcement in border controls, in addition to evacuations and an increase in inspection operations in provincial and national parks.

Last week, a reinforcement of epidemiological surveillance at the northern border had already been announced, after the detection of an outbreak of avian flu in Bolivia. On the 8th, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned, through a statement, about the spread of the disease in different regions of the planet.

Avian influenza mainly affects domestic birds and is classified into two subtypes, depending on the surface proteins, and is considered highly deadly, according to the WHO. Although it is an animal disease, it is possible to transmit it to humans who have contact with sick birds.