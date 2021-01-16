In Argentina, the first case of a mutated strain of COVID-19 was confirmed, which was first recorded in the UK. This was announced on Saturday, January 16, by the Minister of Science and Technology of the Republic, Roberto Salvarezza.

“The Inter-Institutional Consortium for Genome Sequencing and Genomic Research of SARS-CoV-2, established by the Ministry of Science, has identified a traveler arriving from abroad with a ‘British’ variant of SARS-CoV-2,” he wrote in Twitter…

The “British” strain was found in an Argentine citizen who has a residence permit in the UK. It is noted that he flew in at the end of December 2020 to the republic from Frankfurt am Main. Before the flight, he visited Germany and Austria.

At the Buenos Aires airport, a citizen tested for COVID-19, the result was positive, although the Argentine did not feel any symptoms of the disease. Further tests showed that he had a new, so-called British strain of coronavirus.

A new mutated variant of the coronavirus was discovered in the UK on December 14.

Cases of infection with the “British” strain of COVID-19 have already been recorded in Hungary, Vietnam, China, Chile, Germany, Canada, France, Switzerland and other countries.