Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/23/2024 – 21:29

The Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) today released a detailed plan for “Phase 2” of the new monetary framework to stabilize prices in the country. In a statement, the central bank highlighted that the new stage will fix the amount of money in relation to the broad monetary base, to “consolidate the process of eliminating inflation.”

The measure – anticipated by Economy Minister Luis Caputo a few weeks ago – determines the stabilization of exchange controls, limiting the amount of pesos to the nominal amount existing at the BCRA on April 30, which is 47.7 billion current pesos (9.1% of GDP). According to the Argentine Central Bank, the ceiling on the expansion of demand in the monetary base and greater exchange rate competition should make the local currency “scarce.”

Regarding monetary policy, the BCRA will gain greater freedom in “Phase 2” to manage liquidity adjustment tools, according to the statement, and sterilize other sources of money supply. Among these sources, the central bank highlighted interest-bearing liabilities, indirect financing from the Argentine Treasury while exchange controls persist, and the accumulation of international reserves.

“The BCRA’s monetary programming anticipates continued growth in real demand for money during the second half of 2024,” added the Argentine Central Bank, which foresees multipliers consistent with the real expansion in demand for money.

The statement also recalls that the measures proposed in “Phase 1” of the monetary framework were fulfilled and establish the basis for the initiatives of the new stage, among them: the elimination of the fiscal deficit and its monetization; expansion of access to the free exchange market for importers; and reduction of monetary policy interest rates.