The Argentine government has denounced that Venezuelan security forces detained in that country an Argentine gendarme last week “without legitimate reason” and in “open violation of their fundamental rights”, as well as a local employee of the embassy in Caracas.

“The Argentine Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Security express their strongest rejection of the arbitrary and unjustified detention of the non-commissioned officer of the Argentine National Gendarmerie, First Corporal Nahuel Agustín Gallo, by the Venezuelan authorities,” the government said in the statement published in the X network and replicated by president Javier Milei.

Shortly after, in another statement, the Argentine government condemned the “arbitrary and unjustified detention” of a local employee of the Argentine embassy in Caracas, stating that it is a violation of international standards that guarantee the inviolability of diplomatic headquarters and the protection of their personnel, and demanded their release. The Argentine Foreign Ministry did not identify the employee or provide details about the circumstances of his arrest.





Gallo was detained “without any legitimate reason” last week when he entered Venezuelan territory from Colombia through a land border crossing to visit his family. his partner who were in the state of Táchira (southwest), indicated the foreign ministry. The Argentine government demanded the release of the gendarme and denounced a violation of their fundamental rights. «The painful thing is that we don’t know where it is“They don’t give us news about him, nothing,” Gallo’s brother, Kevin Gallo, said this Friday in an interview with the local television channel TN. The complaints occur in the same week in which the Argentine Foreign Minister, Gerardo Werthein, demanded that Maduro before the Organization of American States (OAS) grant safe passage to the six Venezuelan opponents who have taken refuge since March in the Argentine embassy in Caracas. There are six collaborators of the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, including her campaign manager, Magalli Meda, who were accused of “terrorism.”

#Argentina #denounces #Venezuela #detaining #gendarme #embassy #employee