The Government of Argentina expressed this Monday its rejection of the United Kingdom carrying out military exercises in the waters of the Malvinas Islandsan archipelago under British domination and whose sovereignty the South American country claims.}

The Argentine Foreign Ministry said in a statement that The Government of Alberto Fernández has learned that between this Monday and the next day 29 the United Kingdom will once again military exercises in the Falkland Islands, in the South Atlantic.

According to the official note, andThese exercises include, among others, British forces stationed in the Falkland Islands belonging to the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment along with the “illegitimate” Defense Force of the islands, in conjunction with forces from the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force, “those who are part of the military deployment of the illegal occupation of the United Kingdom in the Malvinas Islands”.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry pointed out that, according to a statement from the British military contingent in the Malvinas (Bfsai), these military exercises are carried out to “demonstrate the ability of Bfsai personnel to coordinate and carry out resources for a large-scale exercise.”

The Argentine Republic rejects in the strongest terms the carrying out of these military maneuvers in illegitimately occupied Argentine territory.

For the South American country, these exercises “constitute an unjustified show of force and a deliberate departure from the calls of the numerous resolutions of the United Nations and other international organizations, which urge both Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume negotiations, in order to find a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute” on the

Falklands.

Also, the statement continues, “the military presence british in the isles is categorically opposed to the permanent will of the Argentine Republic to resolve the dispute by peaceful means, in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions”.

Argentina maintained that the “persistence” of the United Kingdom in carrying out military exercises in the South Atlantic contravenes resolution 31/49 of the United Nations General Assembly, which urges Argentina and the United Kingdom to refrain from adopting unilateral decisions that entail the introduction of modifications in the situation while the Islands are going through the negotiation process recommended by the organization.

According to Argentina, the British military presence also contradicts resolution 41/11 of the UN General Assembly on a zone of peace and cooperation in the South Atlantic which, among other provisions, urges the States of all other regions to respect the South Atlantic as a zone of peace and cooperation, in particular by reducing and eventually eliminating their military presence .

The South American country, which in 1982 went to war with the United Kingdom over the Falklands, reiterated that the sovereignty dispute “must be resolved bilaterally between the two countries” and reaffirmed its willingness to resume negotiations.

EFE

