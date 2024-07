Milei’s administration pointed out that in the governments of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner (photo) and Alberto Fernández, the number of benefits exceeded that of “countries at war or that suffered natural disasters” | Photo: EFE/Luciano Gonzalez

The Argentine government denounced this Friday (19) a multi-million dollar fraud against the State through the irregular granting of disability pensions during previous administrations.

An audit carried out by the National Disability Agency (ANDIS) on disability pensions granted during previous administrations detected “fraudulent activity on a large scale”, with the diversion of funds estimated at US$3.4 billion in the last year alone, according to a press conference reported by presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni.

The audit revealed that during the governments of Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015) the amount of non-contributory pensions for incapacity for work increased from 79 thousand to more than 1 million, while in December 2023 this number was 1.22 million beneficiaries.

Adorni said that this is a “stratospheric” number, which does not even correspond to a country that has suffered wars or natural disasters.

Among the irregularities and incompatibilities in the granting of pensions, the spokesperson highlighted that the General Directorate of Culture and Education of the Province of Buenos Aires has 683 employees who receive disability pensions, of which 65% were granted in less than 30 days.

He also mentioned the case of the northern province of Chaco, where the same shoulder X-ray was presented as evidence to obtain 150 disability pensions.

The Argentine presidential spokesman also cited the unusual case of a doctor who in 2022 attached an X-ray of a dog to the certificate he presented to obtain a pension.

