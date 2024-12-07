The Argentine Foreign Ministry has demanded that the Venezuelan authorities grant a safe exit from the country to the six opposition asylum seekers who are “in imminent danger” in the Embassy of their country in Caracas.

«The Argentine Foreign Ministry expresses its utmost concern regarding the alarming and serious situation at the Argentine Embassy in Caracas, where the lives of six asylum seekers face imminent danger», Foreign Affairs has made known in a statement. These people referred to in the text have been in the diplomatic headquarters for almost nine months, accused by Venezuela of terrorism, conspiracy and treason due to their affinity with the opposition leader, María Corina Machado.

The Argentine Government demands “from the Maduro regime the immediate delivery of safe-conduct passes to guarantee their safe exit” and calls on the United Nations, the Organization of American States and all countries to adopt firm and urgent measures.”

The Venezuelan opposition launched an “alert” this week for the early morning arrival of more than twenty members of the security forces near the Argentine Embassy in Caracas, where it would have been applied. a “state of siege” to pressure the six people who took refuge from the post-election repressive escalation.









However, for now the Government of Nicolás Maduro has shown no signs of giving in and last week the Minister of the Interior, Diosdado Cabello, even said that, if the Embassy is running out of supplies, it is because they are not paying for them and he ruled out “giving anything away.”