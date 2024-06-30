Argentina had already qualified for the quarter-finals before the match held in Miami, by defeating Canada and Chile in the first two rounds.

Securing qualification gave Argentina an opportunity to rest key players, including team captain Lionel Messi.

Despite making 9 changes to the main roster, the defending champion was almost never threatened by the competitor.

Martinez completed a smooth attack in the 47th minute, calmly shooting the ball over Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Galese, then he repeated the same thing in the 86th minute, shooting the ball again over Galese to score his second goal after a defensive stumble by the opposing team.

Argentina had a golden chance to extend their lead when they were awarded a penalty for handball in the 72nd minute but Leandro Paredes’ shot hit the post.

Argentina will be joined in the quarter-finals by Canada, the group’s second-placed team, which qualified after a goalless draw with Chile in the other Group A match.