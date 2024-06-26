Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/26/2024 – 0:14

Argentina qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa América in advance after defeating Chile 1-0, on Tuesday night (25) at the MetLife Stadium, in New Jersey (United States).

This triumph left the brothers with six points, with 100% success at the top of Group A of the competition. The Chileans have just one point and share the bottom spot with Peru, who were beaten 1-0 by Canada this Tuesday.

In a highly contested match, Argentina only secured victory in the 42nd minute of the second half, when center forward Lautaro Martínez took advantage of a ball left inside the area to hit a bomb into the corner of the goal defended by goalkeeper Bravo.

We have the classified primer pic.twitter.com/wUyEYAxTrv — CONMEBOL Copa America™️ (@CopaAmerica) June 26, 2024

Copa America

The 48th edition of the Copa América brings together 16 teams in the United States. The competition will be played until July 14th, when the big decision will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In the first phase of the competition, 10 teams from Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) and another 6 invited from Concacaf (Confederation of Football Associations of North, Central America and the Caribbean) are divided into four groups. Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile and Canada. Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica. Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia. Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica.

The top two in each group advance to the quarterfinals. From then on, only the winner of each match moves forward, until the two finalists are defined.

Led by coach Dorival Júnior, the Brazilian team debuts in the competition next Monday (24), when they face Costa Rica, starting at 10pm (Brasília time) in Los Angeles. Brazil is competing in the competition at a time of renewal, without striker Neymar and betting on the talent of young players such as Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo and Endrick.