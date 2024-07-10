East Ruyherford, New Jersey.- Lionel Messi’s glorious cycle with Argentina adds another final.

With the help of his infinite genius, the Albiceleste defeated Canada 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the match for the Copa América championship.

On Argentina’s Independence Day, Messi opened his scoring account in the tournament with an opportunistic left-footed strike at the start of the second half to seal the victory in New Jersey. Julián Álvarez opened the scoring in the first half, finishing with a nutmeg after being one-on-one with goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

Messi reached 109 goals in 186 games for Argentina. He also scored his 14th goal in 38 Copa America games.

Argentina, a candidate to defend its continental crown, will play on Sunday in Miami against the winner of the duel between Colombia and Uruguay, who will play the other semi-final this Wednesday in Charlotte.

Argentina is seeking its third consecutive title at a major tournament — with the 2022 World Cup in between — and also to position itself with 16 titles as the most successful team in the history of the Copa América. All this under the leadership of Lionel Scaloni.

At 37 years old, Messi continues to enjoy his national team after going through a long journey of frustrations in the final stages of the major football events.

This sweet present began precisely in a Copa América final that they won against Brazil in the stands of the Maracaná stadium, silenced by the pandemic.

Messi was more involved than in the previous match against Ecuador, which was decided by penalties. His teammate Enzo Fernández had shot at goal and the Ten used his left foot to deflect it. The ball hit Crépeau’s face on its way to the net.