Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez has declared three days of mourning in connection with the death of the former head of the country Carlos Menem.

Fernandez said on his Twitter page that he was grieving over the passing of the ex-president.

He noted that Menem “always chose democracy, and during the years of the dictatorship he was a victim of persecution and was sent to prison.”

Carlos Menem passed away today at the age of 91. In December, he was urgently hospitalized for a urinary tract infection and has been under medical supervision ever since.

The politician held the post of President of Argentina in the 90s of the last century. Since 2005, he has been a member of the Senate of the Argentine Parliament.