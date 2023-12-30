The Argentine government decided to withdraw from membership in the BRICS group of emerging economies, which was scheduled to begin at the beginning of January.

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino confirmed in an interview with La Nacion newspaper on Friday that ultra-liberal President Javier Milli officially announced not to join the BRICS group in a message to the group's member states, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“As you know, the foreign policy position of the government that I headed a few days ago differs on many issues from the position of the previous government,” Milley said in his letter, which was published by local media. For this reason, “the decisions that were taken earlier will be reviewed.”

Milley was sworn in as Argentina's new president at the beginning of this December after winning the elections with strong pledges to bring about economic and political change. It is noteworthy that the BRICS group currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.