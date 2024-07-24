The Argentina U-23 team started with many doubts its participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The team led by the Coach Javier Mascherano disappointed in his debut after losing 1-2 against the surprising Morocco, in a scandalous match.

At the official start of the Olympic Gamesthe Argentine team debuted against the Africans in the Group B date 1 of the Olympics. The duel took place at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in the city of Saint Étienne.

The double of Soufiane Rahimi, who opened the scoring in the 45+2 minute of the first half with a goal together. The forward extended the lead in the second half (51) from the penalty spot, had a team on the ropes Argentina which came with a lot of criticism.

Giuliano Simeone, son of Diego Pablo ‘El Cholo’ Simeone, came on in the second half, gave the Argentine attack a facelift and scored for the Albiceleste who were hoping for a draw, which came in the last play of the game.

In the throes of the encounter, Thiago Almada He made a great individual play, he took a powerful shot that the goalkeeper could not clear and left the ball short, after a series of rebounds, Cristian Medina headed the ball and sent it to the back of the net for the 2-2 tie that seemed to be the final.

As Argentina celebrated the goal, the scandal that marred the celebration at the Olympic Games occurred. A stun bomb fell near the players who were on the bench and several Moroccan fans invaded the field, apparently because of the more than 15 minutes of injury time given by referee Glenn Nyberg.

An hour and a half after the incident, the players from both teams came out onto the pitch to warm up before resuming the match in an unusual event. In fact, the AFA had posted the final score of 2-2 on its social networks.

The players warmed up briefly, waiting for the referee’s decision. After much hesitation, the referee disallowed the goal for offside and Argentina lost the game against Morocco 2-1, an unprecedented situation worldwide.

