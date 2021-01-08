Years go by and he is still intact. Nestor Ortigoza, who had not been a starter in Estudiantes de Río Cuarto, got all the applause. With his experience and characteristic quality he was one of the best players on the court, and He ratified it when he executed the penalty, a few minutes from the end, which gave León the victory 1-0 against Chaco For Ever, in Rafaela, and the pass to the 16th final of the Argentine Cup.

The reality is that coach Marcelo Vázquez, in order not to neglect the First National tournament, since the last date is coming against Agropecuario and they are at the top of Zone A but three other teams have mathematical chances, he chose to put on the court an alternate team. Thus, due to the quality of the Ten, they took an important victory against a rival of Federal A that in several periods made it quite complicated.

Chaco For Ever tried to play his game and at times generated danger in the goal defended by Olivera. They were even nowhere near penalties and luck was going to play a great role, but due to an imprudence of Giménez, who took Cuello in the area, Ortigoza brought joy to a large part of Córdoba.

Now, the Lion will try to change the chip quickly. Of course because they are two games away from going up to the First Division. And Sunday’s crossing before him Soybean it will be a grand finale.

As for the Argentine Cup, it will be measured in the 16th against Arsenal or Huracán Las Heras, a match that has not yet been confirmed.