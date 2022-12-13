Soccer World Cup

Argentina’s therapy in the World Cup

The Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal, a volcano that began spewing lava at midnight on Friday, was building up energy and rage rather quietly. In his room, the albiceleste goalkeeper Emiliano Dibu Martínez (Mar de Plata, 30 years old) turned on his mobile the day before and read statements from the Dutch team that he did not like very much. They talked about revenge after losing the 2014 semifinals against them on penalties and about how much they were rehearsing from 11 meters in case the duel was resolved again in the shootout. The goalkeeper decided to take screenshots of those words, showed them to his psychologist and told her: “He lit the dynamite.”

In the end, it was he who exploded, and for the better, in the duel from 11 meters: he stopped the first two shots, to Van Dijk and Berghuis (each one to one side), and paved the way to the semifinals. Another work of his from that distance (he already did it in the 2021 Copa América) that reminded what other leaders in his country (the Goycoechea and company) had done in the past, and that showed that one of the keys to the new airs of hope that run in the Albiceleste is under sticks. Against Australia, in the round of 16, he also avoided a tie at the last moment that would have caused astonishment.