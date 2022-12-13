A dribble, the escape, the pirouette, another dribble and the assist for the 3-0 with which Argentina knocks Croatia down. Leo Messi’s masterpiece in the semifinal of the Qatar 2022 World Cup seen through the eyes of a fan who, from the grandstand, shoots the most beautiful play of the Seleccion champion with his mobile phone. Every touch by Messi is accompanied by the amazement of the beholder, until the final explosion when the number 10 offers Alvarez the ball to push into goal.

