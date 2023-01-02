How did you feel about the content of this article?

María Cristina Perceval was Secretary of Equality and Diversity Policies for the Argentine government between October 2021 and December 2022, and Argentina’s Ambassador to the United Nations between 2012 and 2015 | Photo: Disclosure/Unicef

The government of Argentina made official this Monday the creation of the position of “special representative for feminist politics” abroad, which will work within the structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship to integrate gender issues and the international actions of the country.

This position, made official by decree in the Official Gazette, will be occupied by María Cristina Perceval, Secretary of Equality and Diversity Policies of the Argentine government between October 2021 and December 2022, and Argentina’s ambassador to the United Nations between 2012 and 2015.

According to the decree, signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Juan Manzur, it was necessary to strengthen the institutional resources that would contribute to the “integration” of the gender perspective in all Argentine state policies, both local and international.

Among her duties, the special representative for feminist politics will try to strengthen gender issues “in close cooperation with the diplomatic positions, directorates, ministries and relevant agencies” of other countries.

It will also try to encourage the promotion of gender equality in multilateral institutions and ensure the integration of a gender perspective in all multilateral organizations and funds, according to the decree.

The government modified an item in the national budget to allow the creation of this position, and Perceval will be the country’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador.

Born in the province of Mendoza, 66-year-old María Cristina Perceval has a long political and institutional career, occupying a seat in the Senate between 2001 and 2009, and the position of regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean at Unicef ​​between 2016 and 2019