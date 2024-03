Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Argentine Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich, convened this Friday (8) a crisis committee with the support of the Armed Forces to contain the escalation of violence associated with drug trafficking in Rosario, in the province of Santa Fé, according to official sources.

In less than a week, hired killers hired by drug trafficking killed two taxi drivers, seriously injured a bus driver, shot up a police station and set fire to a vehicle in response to the strict prison control measures implemented by the governor of Santa Fe, Maximiliano Pullaro.

“Due to the events that occurred in recent days in the city of Rosário, in which the escalation of violence demonstrated by drug traffickers became evident, it is necessary and urgent to redouble coordinated efforts between the national state and Santa Fé, in order to restore security internal in the province”, says the text of the ministerial resolution to which the EFE Agency had access.

Since taking office as governor on December 10, the politician from the centrist Radical Civic Union (UCR) – although when he won the elections he was part of the center-right coalition Together for Change – has implemented security policies under strict control in penitentiaries, imitating the style of the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

These prison units house hired killers and drug traffickers, who lead the drug business in Rosario and have turned prisons into their “second home”, so that for years they have been giving orders to their groups from the penitentiaries. .

The crisis committee will operate from publication in the Official Gazette this Friday until July 9th, although with the option of extension, and will be chaired by Bullrich and Pullaro, with the collaboration of all federal police forces in the country and the Armed forces.