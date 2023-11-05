There are also informal quotes negotiated in the country; devaluation of the Argentine peso and scarce reserves cause instability

On October 24, the Argentine government introduced a new dollar for exports, which should initially be valid for 30 days, aiming to keep foreign currency reserves stable until the 2nd presidential round on November 19.

It is the 15th exchange rate adopted by the country, which applies different purchase and sale prices of the currency to preserve the reserves of the Argentine Central Bank.

The application of new types of exchange rates to try to stop the flight of dollars has been common in Argentina since 2002, when the exchange rate parity between the dollar and the peso ended. The equivalence – called by Argentines “el one a uno”was established in March 1991 by the government of Carlos Menem (1989-1999).

The country recorded inflation of 138.3% accumulated in 12 months in September. There is a shortage of dollar reserves at the Central Bank of Argentina. Therefore, the Ministry of Economy, under the leadership of presidential candidate Sergio Massa (left), has been announcing new exchange rates more frequently.

Due to economic instability, exchange rates can change quickly in Argentina. Furthermore, certain types of dollars announced by the government are temporary in nature, such as the most recent export dollar, which will be valid until the 2nd round of the presidential elections on November 19th.

Find out which are the 15 exchange rates for the dollar currently in force in Argentina:

Official dollar (majority and minority)

It is the exchange rate established by the Argentine Central Bank, from which other exchange rates are derived. It has 2 types: retail (“minorist”), used by banks and agencies with their customers, and wholesale (“mayorista”), intended for large operations such as transactions between financial entities and foreign trade. Priced at 350 pesos. They are the only ones controlled by the BC.

It is the parallel market for the dollar in Argentina. It often has a much higher exchange rate than the Official Dollar. It is used by people and companies looking to obtain a more favorable exchange rate than the official one. It is currently priced at 900 pesos.

CCL Dollar (Accounted with Settlement)

This is an exchange rate used in financial transactions, especially when buying and selling assets such as stocks and bonds. It tends to be between the Official Dollar and the Blue Dollar.

It is the fee applied to credit or debit card users who pay for various services whether in the country or abroad. At the end of 2022, this rate became popularly known as “Qatar Dollar” for the large number of expenses incurred by Argentine fans who traveled to the World Cup to support the team. At the time, the government set a price of 300 Argentine pesos for every US$1 for anyone spending more than US$300 per month with a credit card.

Applied to cultural activities and events in Argentina that require the hiring of foreigners. A 30% tax is added to the official dollar. It was created to attract international shows at a lower hiring cost.

It is the quote used to purchase North American currency through cryptoactives. It is commonly traded at a value slightly below the Blue Dollar.

The acronym MEP stands for Electronic Payments Market, which is a legal alternative to the formal Argentine financial system. In this modality, the population can acquire dollars by buying and selling securities quoted in pesos. It is also known as “Dollar Exchange”. It has a value close to Blue.

As the name suggests, it is the calculation used to pay for streaming services charged to your credit card in North American currency. In this modality, Argentines pay 8% PAIS tax (Tax for an Inclusive and Solidarity Argentina), 21% VAT (value added) and 45% in other taxes, totaling 74%.

Import Dollar (of services and goods)

It was created amid negotiations to pay the debt with the IMF (International Monetary Fund). Imports of goods now pay 7.5% PAIS tax on the Mayorista Dollar. Imports of services are taxed at 25% on the official exchange rate.

Used to purchase imported luxury items, such as cars, sports bikes, private planes, boats for recreational use, jewelry, alcoholic beverages, etc. Taxes, added together, reach 100%. In other words, it costs twice the official dollar.

Charged to prevent foreign tourists from exchanging their dollars in the official market. It is cheaper than the MEP Dollar and is only applied to transactions with international credit and debit cards.

It is an informal transaction between two individuals. In this case, the difference between the purchase and sale values ​​of the Blue Dollar, the most popular informally traded, is calculated.

The currency is calculated 70% on the official exchange rate and 30% on the “Vaca Muerta” dollar – used by the oil sector and quoted at around 950 pesos. The objective is to guarantee the fluidity of the country’s exports and encourage the entry of dollars into Argentina given the low foreign currency reserves.

Informal market is bigger

The parallel market for purchasing dollars goes beyond the currencies created by the Argentine government. In addition, there are quotes for specific sectors of the economy and currencies that were once created by the Casa Rosada, but which are now out of circulation.