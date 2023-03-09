Saturday, March 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Argentina: court alleges ‘unprecedented’ corruption in Cristina Kirchner case

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 9, 2023
in World
0
Argentina: court alleges ‘unprecedented’ corruption in Cristina Kirchner case


close

Cristina Fernandez

The court said that it is one of the “greatest damages to state assets” in the country.

The Federal Oral Court 2, which on December 6 sentenced the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández, to 6 years in prison and disqualification from holding public office for fraud in public works, He said this Thursday that it is “a serious act of unprecedented corruption” in the country.

(Read: Prison and exile: this is being an opponent in the Ortega regime in Nicaragua)

“We are talking about one of the greatest damages to the state patrimony judicially proven in the history of our country,” argued the court when publishing the arguments of the sentence this Thursday, to later indicate that it was about “a serious act of unprecedented corruption”.

The court also described the defense of the former president as “cliché” (2007-2015) to qualify the process as a concrete expression of ‘lawfare’ (or judicial war), allegedly carried out by their political opponents, the Judiciary and some media.

See also  Female artists want to see change in industry: 'There are more people like Jeroen Rietbergen'

(Also: Risk of nuclear accident in Ukraine after massive Russian missile attack)

The judges pointed out that Cristina Fernández is one of the perpetrators of the crime investigated and a “fundamental intervention” in the irregularities in the concession of 51 public works to firms of the businessman Lázaro Báez during the governments of the late Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and the vice president in the southern province of Santa Cruz, the political cradle of Kirchnerism.

On December 6, a court sentenced the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández, to 6 years in prison and disqualification from holding public office for fraud in public works

Photo:

video screenshot

The resolution refers to the “tenor of its contributions to the lavish fraud undertaken, the preponderant scope it occupied for the making the necessary decisions for its execution” and the “unheard of power he enjoyed to influence every corner of the state that interfered with the plan.”

(More news: Blow for Boric: Congress rejects the Chilean president’s tax reform)

As well as the “already mentioned personal interest that sustained all the machinery set up for the diversion of public funds.”

See also  How many goals does Messi have in the Argentina National Team?

All this constitutes “the structure that allows us to conclude that his conduct was the one that represented the highest level of disvalue of the fact,” he explained in a text of 1,616 pages. The court also argued the sentences of the other eight former officials prosecuted in the same case.

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Argentina #court #alleges #unprecedented #corruption #Cristina #Kirchner #case

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Diaz, a goal worth (over) 20 million. Even to lend a hand… to himself

Diaz, a goal worth (over) 20 million. Even to lend a hand... to himself

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result