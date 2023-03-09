Argentina: court alleges ‘unprecedented’ corruption in Cristina Kirchner case

The Federal Oral Court 2, which on December 6 sentenced the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández, to 6 years in prison and disqualification from holding public office for fraud in public works, He said this Thursday that it is “a serious act of unprecedented corruption” in the country.

“We are talking about one of the greatest damages to the state patrimony judicially proven in the history of our country,” argued the court when publishing the arguments of the sentence this Thursday, to later indicate that it was about “a serious act of unprecedented corruption”.

The court also described the defense of the former president as “cliché” (2007-2015) to qualify the process as a concrete expression of ‘lawfare’ (or judicial war), allegedly carried out by their political opponents, the Judiciary and some media.

The judges pointed out that Cristina Fernández is one of the perpetrators of the crime investigated and a “fundamental intervention” in the irregularities in the concession of 51 public works to firms of the businessman Lázaro Báez during the governments of the late Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and the vice president in the southern province of Santa Cruz, the political cradle of Kirchnerism.

On December 6, a court sentenced the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández, to 6 years in prison and disqualification from holding public office for fraud in public works Photo: video screenshot

The resolution refers to the “tenor of its contributions to the lavish fraud undertaken, the preponderant scope it occupied for the making the necessary decisions for its execution” and the “unheard of power he enjoyed to influence every corner of the state that interfered with the plan.”

As well as the “already mentioned personal interest that sustained all the machinery set up for the diversion of public funds.”

All this constitutes “the structure that allows us to conclude that his conduct was the one that represented the highest level of disvalue of the fact,” he explained in a text of 1,616 pages. The court also argued the sentences of the other eight former officials prosecuted in the same case.

AFP