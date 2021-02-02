Argentina lost this Tuesday to Russia 2-0 in the duel that marked its debut in the ATP Cup that takes place in Melbourne, after the defeats that Guido Pella suffered against Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman against Daniil Medvedev, and when it still remains The Group D series is completed with the doubles match.

The Bahia native Pella, 44th in the ATP world rankings, opened the series between Argentines and Russians with a final defeat against Andrey Rublev (8) by 6-1 and 6-2 in an exact hour of play, and then the Small Schwartzman (9) lost to Medvedev (4) 7-5, 6-3 after one hour and 40 minutes of play.

The third point of the already defined series will be played later by the Argentines Horacio Zeballos and Máximo González against the Russians Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy

Schwartzman fought Medvedev, who is still at his sweeping level from last year. Photo: AFP

Argentina’s next match in the group will be on Thursday from 3.30 (Argentina time) against Japan, a team led by Kei Nishikori (41) that will debut in the tournament tomorrow against Russia, the great favorite.

The champion of the first edition of the ATP Cup, a tournament that is an aperitif of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year to be played from Monday, February 8 in Melbourne, was Serbia in 2020.

The Balkans led by world number one Novak Djokovic are again favorites and make up Group A along with Germany and Canada.

For its part, Spain shares Group B with Greece and Australia, although in its first match it did not have Rafael Nadal (2), due to severe back pain, and his place was taken by Pablo Carreño Busta (16) , who beat local John Millman (38) 6-2, 6-4.

Nadal, with pain in his back, missed Spain’s debut in the ATP Cup. Photo: EFE

Later, Roberto Bautista Agut gave the Spanish victory by beating Alex de Miñaur 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4.

Lastly, Group C is made up of Austria, led by Dominic Thiem (3), Italy and France.

The contest will distribute prizes for $ 4,500,000 and is played in four groups of three countries each, with a free-for-all format with two singles matches and one doubles match. The top four from each zone will advance to the semifinals on Friday and the final will be played on Saturday.