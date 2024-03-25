The Argentine world champion team, coached by Lionel Scaloni and led by Lionel Messi, although without his presence due to injury, faced The Savior at Lincoln Financial Field in the city of Philadelphia, in the first of this series of two friendlies towards the mid-year Copa América, valid for the FIFA date in March. The result was 3 to 0, thanks to the goals of Cristian Romero, Enzo Fernández and Gio Lo Celso.
Now, they will have to face Costa Rica, a team led by Argentine Gustavo Alfaro. We review the prior commitment.
At what time and where is Argentina-Costa Rica played?
Date: Tuesday March 26
Location: Los Angeles, USA
Stadium: United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum
Hours: 11:50 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 10:50 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 9:50 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 8:50 p.m. in Mexico and 3:50 a.m. in Spain.
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you watch Argentina-Costa Rica?
The match can be seen through TyC Sports and Public TV.
Streaming: TyC Sports Play and Cont.ar.
What is the latest news from Argentina?
In goal, the possibilities of Walter Benítez's senior debut in the senior team grow, instead of Emiliano Martínez. The PSV goalkeeper from the Netherlands is having a great season and could have a great chance. Nahuel Molina would be the “4”, the return of Nicolás Otamendi as the second central marker, accompanying “Cuti”, and Tagliafico would once again occupy the left back.
Alexis Mac Allister would enter the initial lineup, accompanying Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernández, in addition to Lo Celso.
Nicolás González would continue as a starter and Julián Álvarez would be the center forward instead of Lautaro Martínez.
What is the latest news from Costa Rica?
Costa Rica played its last match on March 23, where it beat Honduras 3-1 in a playoff and won, thanks to Gustavo Alfaro, a place in the next Copa América.
“I had to take a national team in the middle of a generational change, without time to try and with the obligation to get results. Here, after that first game, we only met up with everyone again now,” the coach acknowledged in a press conference after the victory, so by not having injuries or suspensions he could repeat the equipment.
Costa Rica has not yet made its debut in the Concacaf Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Possible alignments
Argentina: Walter Benitez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Gio Lo Celso; Nicolás González and Julián Álvarez.
Costa Rica: Keylor Navas, Calvo, Cascante, Arboine, Mora, G. Taylor, Brenes, Galo, Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde.
Forecast
Argentina will prevail again and will be left with six points out of six. It will be 2 to 1.
