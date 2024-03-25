🚨🇦🇷 The midfield of the Argentine National Team that is shaping up to start as a STARTER against Costa Rica:

Hours: 11:50 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 10:50 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 9:50 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 8:50 p.m. in Mexico and 3:50 a.m. in Spain.

Nicolás González would continue as a starter and Julián Álvarez would be the center forward instead of Lautaro Martínez.

“I had to take a national team in the middle of a generational change, without time to try and with the obligation to get results. Here, after that first game, we only met up with everyone again now,” the coach acknowledged in a press conference after the victory, so by not having injuries or suspensions he could repeat the .

Costa Rica has not yet made its debut in the Concacaf Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.