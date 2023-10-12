Argentina’s consumer price index grew 12.7% in September, compared to August, the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) reported this Thursday, 12th. The result represents an acceleration, after the monthly gain of 12.4% seen yesterday.

In the annual comparison, the increase was 138.3% in September. The result also shows acceleration, after an annual increase of 124.4% seen in the previous month.



