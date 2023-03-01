Argentina confirmed this Tuesday, February 28, the first positive case of bird flu in poultry and suspended exports of similar products to prevent the spread of the disease in the commercial circuit.

The National Food and Agriculture Health and Quality Service (Senasa) of Argentina reported, in an official statement, that it detected highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5 in poultry in the southern province of Río Negro.

“The country temporarily loses its disease-free status and self-suspends the export of poultry products in compliance with international standards,” they indicated in the document.

On the other hand, they clarified that the consumption of chicken meat and eggs will develop unchanged, since the disease is not transmitted by ingestion, although exporting refrigerators must market their products in the domestic market.

(It may be of interest to you: The US warns there will be ‘consequences’ if China decides to send weapons to Russia.)

The case was discovered in a broiler chicken establishment located in the town of Mainque, south of the Patagonian zoophytosanitary barrier, in an area of ​​low poultry density.

“Containment measures were ordered to prevent the spread of the disease in other establishments that produce poultry destined for the commercial circuit,” they added.

The first case of this virus in the South American country came from a wild bird found in the Pozuelos Lagoon, in the northernmost region of Jujuy.



(Keep reading: Recommendations in light of the avian flu alert in Colombia).

As a result of this finding, Argentina decreed a health emergency throughout the territory in mid-February and reinforced border controls, as well as an increase in work rounds in provincial and national parks.

Symptoms in people can range from a mild upper respiratory infection to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome.

On February 8, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned about the spread of this disease in mammals in different regions of the world.

According to the WHO, avian influenza mainly affects domestic birds and is considered highly fatal, despite the fact that it is an animal disease, transmission to humans who have contact with sick birds is possible.

In this way, the South American country added 25 positive cases, where three of them were observed in wild birds, 21 in the backyard and one in the commercial sector distributed in different provinces (from north to south) such as Salta, Santa Fe, Córdoba, San Luis, Buenos Aires, Neuquén and Río Negro.

EFE

More news

María Isabel Urrutia: 5 deadly sins in 6 months of management in Mindeporte

Viva Air suspends its operations immediately: find out the reasons

Young people have an accident in their father’s truck while recording a Tik Tok